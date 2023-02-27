Snowarama sets record with nearly $200K raised in 46th ride; Snowbirds raise nearly $70K

Snowarama has come and gone for a 46th time, but not before another record-setting performance.

The annual event brings snowmobile riders from across the province to the area, hitting around 100 kilometres of trails during the day-long event.

The funds raised go towards sending individuals experiencing disability to Camp Easter Seal, Summer Fun, and the Adaptive Technologies Services program with SaskAbilities.

Heading into the awards and banquet night Saturday, SaskAbilities Yorkton Regional Director Aleks Hoeber unveiled the total of over $194,000.

The figure includes all pledges from riders, along with the fundraisers leading up to the ride, including Bowlarama, a fundraiser for the camp goers that debuted in 2023.

The group had 41 bowlers, amassing over $12,000 in donations.

The Desert Chapter of Snowarama, which began in 2022, was back in full swing in 2023. It consists of a group of snowbirds who travel down south every winter, but still wanted to get involved with the long-running Yorkton tradition.

The group raised over $66,000, and instead of hitting the trails, opted to travel on motorcycle across a stretch in Arizona.

“We’re probably having more fun than you guys,” joked Larry Hilworth during the awards banquet, video calling in from Arizona.

In total, 160 riders took part.

Kenn Propp raised the most in total pledges with $30,497.