Snowbirds cancel Penticton show after crash in northern B.C.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not perform in Penticton, B.C., Wednesday after an aircraft was damaged shortly after takeoff this week.

A statement shared by the Penticton Peach Festival, in which the Snowbirds were scheduled to perform, said a Royal Canadian Air Force flight safety team needs to investigate the cause of the incident.

"The CF Snowbirds said while disappointed to not be able to perform, they wish both the Peach Festival and all the attendees the very best," a statement from festival organizers said.

The incident unfolded at about noon Tuesday near the North Peace Regional Airport in Fort St. John.

"The aircraft was able to land on the airfield, but suffered some damage to the aircraft in the process," a statement from the Royal Canadian Air Force said.

"The sole occupant (pilot) did not sustain physical injuries and is being assessed by medical personnel."

The Canadian Forces Skyhawks will still perform in Penticton Wednesday. They and the Snowbirds will participate in other festival events like the peach bin races and a meet-and-greet.

In 2020, Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey died when her plane crashed in Kamloops, B.C. An investigation revealed a small bird flew into the plane's engine shortly after takeoff from Fulton Field at the city's airport, causing it to lose power.

The pilot gave the order to eject, but the plane was at too low of an altitude for Casey to safely deploy her parachute.

The Snowbirds were grounded for three months following her death.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Lisa Steacy