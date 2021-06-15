Snowbirds fly over London, Ont. Tuesday to honour June 6 attack victims

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron (CF Snowbirds) flew over London, Ont. Tuesday morning to commemorate the victims of the June 6 vehicle attack.

The flyby, announced on Twitter and originally set for around 10:40 a.m., was later pushed back to 11:15 a.m.

The Snowbirds have recently been spending the week in Windsor, Ont. to attend airshows in the United States.

On June 6, a Muslim family was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road when they were run down by a man in a pickup truck.

The alleged attack left four members of the family dead and a young boy injured in hospital.

The boy, nine-year-old Fayez Afzaal has since been released from hospital.

The funerals for 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal were held on the weekend.

The #CFSnowbirds will be doing a flypast of London, Ontario at 10:40am, June 15 in commemoration of those lost last week and in solidarity with family, friends and all Canadians who came together following the tragedy.

The attack has been called a terrorist attack by politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and many in the community.

On Monday the accused, Nathaniel Veltman, 20, had his charges upgraded to include terrorism.

He is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.