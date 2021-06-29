Snowbirds fly over Ottawa Tuesday afternoon

The Snowbirds flew over downtown Ottawa Tuesday afternoon, a bit later than expected.

The city of Ottawa alerted residents to the flypast on Twitter, saying the Snowbirds should pass over the city at around 5:45 p.m. The city said it might be startling to some, but will only last a few seconds.

It was closer to 7 p.m. by the time the iconic jets cruised across the sky in Ottawa.

The Snowbirds will also be performing their annual flypast over Parliament Hill on Canada Day this Thursday.