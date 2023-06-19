Snowbirds military pilot charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Barrie, Ont.

A pilot with the Snowbirds has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Barrie.

A release issued late Monday afternoon states the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) charged Major Steve 'Stu' Hurlbut, a Royal Canadian Air Force member, on Saturday with one count of sexual assault.

Hurlbut's biography states he has been a lead solo pilot with the 431 Squadron since 2021.

The Calgary-born and raised Hurlbut has a lengthy aviation history, getting his glider license at 16 and private pilot licences one year later.CTV News has confirmed the alleged incident occurred on June 8, and the allegation against Hurlbut involves another member of the military.

The probe into the allegation began last week, but details surrounding the investigation have yet to be provided.

"The matter will now proceed through the civilian justice system, and no further information will be available," the CFNIS noted in the release.

In the wake of the allegation, CTV News Public Safety Analyst and former OPP commissioner Chris Lewis said the conduct of members of the military and police personnel is treated equally under the law.

"When you start getting into criminal offences, they have to feel the same impact from the judicial system perspective as any civilian would, and they should be held to a very high standard," Lewis said. "They are there to enforce the law, not to victimize people."

The Snowbirds performed over Kempenfelt Bay in the Barrie Air Show earlier this month.

The Department of National Defence confirmed with CTV News Hurlbut is an active CAF member who flew at the Barrie Air Show on June 10 and June 11.

Amid the charges, he has been reassigned to operational duties at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

The department went on to add the Canadian Forces Snowbirds would perform air displays as an eight-aircraft team "for the foreseeable future."

The allegation against the accused have not been tested in court.