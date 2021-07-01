iHeartRadio

Snowbirds scheduled for Canada Day flight over Ottawa

(Photo by Wade Munro)

The Canadian Forces will fly over the national capital region on Canada Day.

The city of Ottawa says the Snowbirds will perform a fly-past at approximately 12 p.m.

In a separate statement on Twitter, the Snowbirds recommended people look up over Parliament Hill at 11:59 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Snowbirds arrived in Ottawa for the annual Canada Day fly-past, and flew over several parts of Ottawa.

The Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill and Major's Hill Park have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Canadian Heritage is hosting a virtual Canada Day show at 8 p.m.

The Snowbirds are scheduled to return to the national capital region September 11-12 for the Gatineau Airshow.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane…yeah, it is a definitely plane, it’s the @RCAF_ARC fly-past!
A fly-past will be taking place across #OttCity Thursday, July 1 around 12 pm.
Can you spot the CF 18 Hornet among the @CFSnowbirds?

— City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) June 30, 2021