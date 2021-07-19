Snowbirds to fly over Vancouver Island. Here's where to see them
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over Vancouver Island on Monday as part of their ongoing Operation Inspiration.
There are two parts to Monday’s flyover, each about an hour long.
The first part will see the Snowbirds take off from Vancouver International Airport at 10 a.m. and head to Nanaimo where the jets will pass over Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, Qualicum Beach, West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni and Tofino General Hospital before landing in Comox.
The jets will depart from Comox at 1 p.m. for the second part of the flyover, which will take them to the following locations before returning to the Vancouver airport:
- Sooke
- Victoria General Hospital
- CFB Esquimalt
- Downtown Victoria
- Gorge Road Hospital
- Glengarry Hospital
- Royal Jubilee Hospital
- Queen Alexandra Centre for Children’s Health
- Saanich Peninsula Hospital
- Sidney
The Snowbirds are reminding residents that take-off times are dependent on weather conditions and air traffic.
The flyover comes one day after members of the military’s CF-18 Demonstration Team conducted a flyover of Nanaimo, Parksville, Tofino and Greater Victoria.
