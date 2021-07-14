Snowbirds take to the sky over Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane and Okotoks

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over Calgary and several neighbouring communities Wednesday afternoon as part of their ongoing Operation INSPIRATION.

The Snowbirds appeared between noon and 1 p.m. over Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane and Okotoks. The flyover utilizef the smoke systems aboard the aircraft.

Operation INSPIRATION has the Snowbirds and the CF-18 demonstration team conducting flybys and participating in air shows across North America while honouring the legacy of Capt. Jenn Casey, the Snowbirds public affairs officers who died in a May 2020 crash in British Columbia.

Prior to arriving in Calgary on Tuesday, the Snowbirds participated in a flyover above the former residential school site on the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan where the remains of Indigenous children were recently located. According to Snowbirds officials, the flyover was a gesture to "express our sincere respect and solidarity with Indigenous people across Canada."

I went up to Broadcast Hill with the kids to watch the @CFSnowbirds fly over #yyc; despite the smoke, it was still a fantastic show, though the kids were more impressed by the giant @CTVCalgary antenna. pic.twitter.com/frQ2hn9Gby

Thanks to @CFSnowbirds for the sneak peek of Operation INSPIRATION. Standby for tomorrow's flyby �� around lunchtime.



Merci à @CFSnowbirds pour le coup d'oeil sur l'Opération INSPIRATION. Soyez en attente pour le survol �� demain pendant l'heure du déjeuner. pic.twitter.com/eKDpIuRpzS

#Calgary were arriving tomorrow at approximately 14-15h. (no flyby). We will Smoke�� the city Wednesday 12:00 to 13:00 and also fly over Okotoks, Cochrane and Airdrie in that order. Of course the timings can vary depending on operations and weather! ⛈��

�� Joe Letourneau pic.twitter.com/0WPcn3IjAk