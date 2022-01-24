Snowblower at northern Ontario motel sends suspect into rage, now charged with assault

A snowblower sent the tenant of a motel in the Town of Spanish into a rage over the weekend, leading to an assault charge.

Ontario Provincial Police were called at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 about an assault.

"Investigation determined the complainant was snow blowing in the rear of a local motel when a tenant became confrontational," police said in a news release.

"There was an exchange of words between the two individuals that escalated to chest-bumping and pushing. During the altercation, the complainant was spat on and physically threatened. The tenant left before police arrival."

A 46-year-old Spanish resident is charged with assault and uttering threats.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 7.