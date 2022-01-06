Snowboarder suffers major leg injuries at Banff Sunshine Village

A young man was rushed to hospital on Thursday after being seriously hurt while snowboarding in Banff.

Sunshine Village says an 18-year-old suffered major leg injuries after a fall on Goat’s Eye Mountain.

Paramedics transported the victim to Banff Mineral Springs Hospital.

STARS Air Ambulance confirmed it had been dispatched to the hospital from Calgary to "rendezvous with EMS."

Officials said the patient was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

According to the SkiBanff.com website, Goat's Eye Mountain is the first stop on the Sunshine gondola.

"When skiing Goat's Eye Mountain, you'll enjoy the steep, deep, and long runs off the Goat's Eye Express, and the playful, family-friendly terrain of Wolverine."

The mountain, which first opened for skiers and boarders in 1995, is named for its unique eye looking 'hole' in the rock formation.