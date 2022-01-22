Snowcross races return to Sault Ste. Marie

Snowmobilers, UTV and snow bike racers from across Canada are in Sault Ste. Marie to participate in the 2022 Snowcross racing event.

Organizers say it's the first event they've been able to allow spectators since the beginning of the pandemic.

Engines revved and spectators watched on as snowmobile racers sped around corners and took jumps on their way to the finish line at Runway Park. Ken Avann, the director of CSRA Snowcross Racing, says it's been a good turnout.

"We've got a couple hundred participants here this weekend, so we're pretty happy about that," says Avann. It's been a real challenge over the past two years. Last year we were able to pull off three events without spectators. But now, things are lightening up a bit so we were able to proceed with an event with some spectators, so we're really excited about that."

Among those competing are the Karkoulas sisters from Oakwood, Ontario - Zoe, Dakota, and Brooklyn. Their father Troy Karkoulas, says it's great to be racing again.

"We only had two events last year and they were shut down because of COVID restrictions," he says. "Now that everything is kind of getting better and we're following strict protocols and we can come out and race, it's good to be out and racing again."

"I'm really liking this track and I think it's a great track because there's lots of jumps to do," says Zoe, who first say on a snowmobile at the age of two. "I'm very happy to be with my family who is supporting me through it."

"I'm really determined, so competition is kind of my thing," says Brooklyn. "I love just getting out there. I love the speed, I love the thrill. Competition. It's all of our favourite thing about the sport."

Meantime, Avann says while he's grateful local health officials have allowed a limited number of spectators, he's hoping for a full event next winter.

"Next year, hopefully we'll be getting back to normal with full capacity and food and beverage sales and all kinds of other activities going on at the event just to make a better festival-type experience for our fans," he says.

A food drive for St. Vincent Place is also being held in conjunction with the event. Spectators are asked to bring non-perishable food items, which can be dropped off at the gate.