Snowfall advisories issued for communities across northeastern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather advisories for several communities in northeastern Ontario, with significant snowfall expected to begin today and continue into Sunday.
Communities affected include areas near Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake, Blind River, Manitoulin Island, Espanola, Chapleau, Gogama and Wawa.
"Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm by Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts also possible especially for areas near Lake Superior," Environment Canada said in the advisory.
"Snow, at times heavy, with peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour possible, which could significantly reduce visibilities."
Expect slippery road conditions this evening through Sunday evening.
"This snowfall is due to a low-pressure system, an Alberta Clipper, that is expected to track east across the region tonight through Sunday," the advisory said.
"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions."
For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, click here or call 511.
-
Ottawa's public school board will offer virtual classes in the fallThe Ottawa Carleton District School Board says it will offer in-person learning, along with the "Ottawa-Carleton Virtual School" for the 2022-23 school year.
-
Second trucker rally slow-rolls through BarrieFor the second weekend in a row, supporters turned out for a freedom rally in Barrie on Saturday.
-
Couple and dog rescued via helicopter after being stranded in California cabin for two monthsTwo people who were looking after a cabin in a remote part of California were rescued this week after being snowed in for two months and facing a dwindling food supply.
-
Mild temperatures or more snow? What forecasters predict for February in B.C.After some spring-like weather in the month of January in parts of British Columbia, should the same be expected this month?
-
Sudbury protesters plan 'slow roll' in support of Ottawa truck convoyProtesters in Sudbury are lining up near Lasalle Boulevard and Falconbridge Road for a planned 'slow roll' in support of the ongoing trucker protest in Ottawa.
-
N.S. reports total of 102 people in hospital due to COVID-19 as of SaturdayOn Saturday, Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 102 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. This includes 14 people in the ICU.
-
Queen seems chatty at largest reception since health scareQueen Elizabeth II on Saturday attended her largest public engagement since a recent health scare, mingling with guests at a reception ahead of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.
-
Rescuers fear for life of Moroccan boy, 5, trapped in wellAttempts to rescue a 5-year-old boy trapped in a Moroccan well stretched into a fourth day Saturday, with unstable soil threatening the painstaking work of trying to dig him out safely. Fears grew that that it may be too late.
-
One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa SaturdayOttawa Public Health is reporting one more person has died due to COVID-19 in the city.