Snowfall advisories issued for communities across northeastern Ontario

Environment Canada issued weather advisories for several communities in northeastern Ontario, with significant snowfall expected to begin today and continue into Sunday.

Communities affected include areas near Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake, Blind River, Manitoulin Island, Espanola, Chapleau, Gogama and Wawa.

"Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm by Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts also possible especially for areas near Lake Superior," Environment Canada said in the advisory.

"Snow, at times heavy, with peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour possible, which could significantly reduce visibilities."

Expect slippery road conditions this evening through Sunday evening.

"This snowfall is due to a low-pressure system, an Alberta Clipper, that is expected to track east across the region tonight through Sunday," the advisory said.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions."

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, click here or call 511.