Snowfall advisory in effect for North Bay, West Nipissing

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect Tuesday and into Wednesday morning for an upcoming snowfall, Environment Canada says.

As much as 8 cm could fall, with peak snowfall rates of 2 cm per hour beginning Tuesday afternoon.

“Snowfall accumulations could be limited due to warm surface temperatures,” the advisory said.

“Snow will begin to switch to rain later this evening and into the overnight hours; however, areas over higher terrain will likely remain as snow.”

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said.

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca.