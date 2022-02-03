Snowfall and slick road conditions cancels school buses in Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
It's a snow day for the second day in a row for many students across Simcoe Muskoka on Thursday.
Heavy snowfall and messy road conditions have caused several school bus cancellations.
For the second day in a row, all school buses and vans have been cancelled in the North, West and South weather zones in Simcoe County.
Those zones cover Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene, Orillia, Collingwood, Stayner, Wasaga Beach, Alliston, Beeton, Bradford, Cookstown, Tottenham.
Schools still remain open for student learning.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board has cancelled buses for the City of Kawartha Lakes due to slippery roads. Schools will be closed to students, and remote learning will be offered to students within the region.
