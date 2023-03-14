Snowfall, blowing snow warnings issued for parts of Manitoba

A low-pressure system tracking across the central prairies could bring heavy, blowing snow to parts of Manitoba Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning for parts of northern Manitoba, noting the heaviest snow could fall Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, before tapering off throughout the day Wednesday.

The agency predicts 10 to 20 centimetres of snow could fall.

Meantime, blowing snow advisories are also in effect in some southern areas of the province, including in Morden, Winkler, Morris and Killarney.

ECCC warns strong, southerly winds gusting to 70 kilometres per hour combined with newly fallen snow is causing reduced visibilities in southern Manitoba on Tuesday.

They say conditions are expected to improve tonight as winds taper off.

Still, ECCC warns travel is expected to be hazardous in some parts, and visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.