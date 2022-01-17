Snowfall warning cancels numerous school buses across the region, some rural schools closed

Heavy snowfall across the region has resulted in many school bus cancellations, on the first day students were slated to return to in-person classes following the Christmas break.

Shortly after 7 a.m, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford-Brant and Huron-Perth.

Some areas could see total snowfall amounts near 15 cm with up to 2 to 5 cm per hour possible Monday morning, significantly reducing visibility.

Winds could be gusting up to 60 km/h, causing more issues.

Numerous buses insdie the city of London and MIddlesex County have been cancelled. For a complete list, click here.

Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services has cancelled all buses for Oxford County and Elgin County as well as the Red Zone Monday.

All vehicles in Elgin County, Oxford County and the Red Zone are cancelled for the day due to inclement weather. All remaining vehicles in the City of London and Middlesex County will be starting out on schedule. Please check your route at https://t.co/QgflyszQoV pic.twitter.com/QlNy5rrikG

More bus cancellations and school closures extend into Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth. Check with your school bus provider for the latest information.

Police across southern Ontario are dealing with dozens of crashes and accidents Monday monring. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution on area roads and drive according to conditions.