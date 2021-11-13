Snowfall expected to continue into Monday for Waterloo-Wellington area
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect even more snowfall on Monday.
Environment Canada first issued a special weather statement to the area saying 2-6 cm of snow was expected throughout Sunday afternoon and night, but up to 10 cm was possible in certain spots.
"It's beautiful snow so it's nice to be out in it," said resident Heather Bertram. "I'm sure we'll be tired of it by February but it's great now."
On Sunday, snow could be seen accumulating on tree branches, grass, and cars.
"It's my puppy's first snow this year so we're excited to see how she likes it," said resident Riley Howitt.
Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Environment Canada adjusted their statement said the flurries will continue Monday.
While other Southern Ontario communities can expect anywhere from 2-10 cm, the agency says areas around Kitchener and Guelph can expect less, but some additonal snowfall by Tuesday morning.
"I'm hoping for a good, long ski season and lots of rinks out in the community," said resident Emily McLaughlin.
