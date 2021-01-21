Lake effect snow continues to create hazardous winter travel conditions in the Georgian Bay and Sault Ste. Marie areas.

SAULT STE. MARIE AREA

As lake-enhanced snow continues along the eastern shores of Lake Superior, the snowfall warning continues with strong wind gusts causing dangerous travel conditions on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie.

Environment Canada is continuing its snowfall warning for the communities between Lake Superior Park and Searchmont Thursday.

With an additional five to 10 cm of snow expected Thursday morning, total snowfall expected is 15 to 25 cm.

"Snow is expected to transition to more isolated lake effect snow bands later this morning before tapering off this afternoon," Canada's weather service said. "This snow combined with winds gusting up 70 km/h could result in blowing snow and considerably reduced visibilities. Travel will be particularly hazardous along Highway 17 between Lake Superior Park and Sault Ste. Marie Thursday morning."

Officials said travellers should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating road conditions due to snow accumulation.

This weather system will also affect travel between Sault Ste. Marie and St. Joseph Island.

GEORGIAN BAY AREA

Winter travel advisories are in effect from Bayfield Inlet east to Burk's Falls and south to the Parry Sound area due to snow squalls Thursday afternoon.

"Locally heavy snow squalls are forecast to develop early this afternoon. While these snow squalls are not expected to linger over any one area very long, locally heavy snow and reduced visibilities in blowing snow will make travel difficult at times," Environment Canada said. "Up to 10 cm of new snowfall can be expected by the time the snow squalls move south of the area late this afternoon."

South of Parry Sound, lake effect snow squalls with up to 15 cm of new snow is expected before the storm moves south Thursday evening.

Officials recommend postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve as visibility could suddenly be reduced to zero.