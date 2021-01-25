A snowfall warning that was in place for several days in Metro Vancouver has ended, with some regions seeing no accumulation at all.

The warning was renewed briefly Monday morning, with Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and the North Shore expected to be hit the hardest.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the warning was lifted.

In some communities wet snow came down in large flakes, sticking to roadways. Salting trucks and snow plows worked through the night to clear the slushy roads.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," Environment Canada's earlier statement said.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

The first blast of winter of the year was not as severe as some people had anticipated, with much of Sunday's snowfall melting before sundown.

But more snow is in the forecast for the Lower Mainland this week. Vancouver could see rain showers or flurries Tuesday night and on Thursday, when temperatures dip closer to freezing.