Snowfall warning ends for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands
Parts of the Cape Breton Highlands were under a springtime snowfall warning Tuesday.
Environment Canada originally said 20 to 30 cm of snowfall was expected in Inverness County — Mabou and north before forecasting amounts of about 15 cm.
Snow moved out of the region in the late afternoon hours.
Envrioment Canada lifted the snowfall warning around 4 p.m.
POWER
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, about 300 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power due to the weather.
Power was restored to customers affected by large outages in the Pleasant Bay and Capstick areas around 1 p.m.
At that time, there were still small outages in the Meat Cove and Margaree areas.
Power was fully restored in those areas by Tuesday evening, according to the utility’s outage map.
SCHOOLS
Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education says classes are cancelled Tuesday for schools North of Smokey.
Meanwhile, students at Pleasant Bay School were scheduled to dismiss early at 9:45 a.m. due to a power outage.
The Strait Regional Centre for Education also says bus route 130 to Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy is cancelled due to road conditions.
