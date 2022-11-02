Snowfall warning for B.C. highway as another atmospheric river approaches

For the second time in a week, an atmospheric river is forecast to soak B.C.’s South Coast, and this time, snow is also expected at higher elevations.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued snowfall warnings Wednesday afternoon for mountain passes leading out of the Lower Mainland on Highways 3 and 5.

The weather agency said snow is expected to begin falling on the Coquihalla Highway and in Allison Pass on Highway 3 Thursday afternoon.

"Freezing levels will rise above 2,000 metres Friday afternoon, changing the snow to rain," Environment Canada said in its warnings.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult."

A total of 15 to 20 centimetres of accumulation is expected before the precipitation ends Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued special weather statements for the Lower Mainland, with up to 70 millimeters of rain forecast to fall across the region starting Thursday night.

“This atmospheric river is expected to be similar in strength to the most recent event on Sunday,” the federal agency said in a statement.

Strong winds are forecast to develop as southeasterlies of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour on Thursday, before shifting to west and northwesterlies on Friday.

Environment Canada says the atmospheric river will impact Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island, Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

The next storm is set to arrive exactly one week after the region faced its first atmospheric river, following a period of intense drought. Unlike last Thursday, the B.C. River Forecast Centre has not issued any high streamflow advisories over the incoming storm.