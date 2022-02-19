Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary, city does not expect to call snow route ban

A storm is expected to hit Calgary on Saturday, Environment Canada says, leaving the city blanketed with snow by the time it's over on Sunday.

The agency says the storm will begin along the northern foothills on Saturday afternoon and Calgary will start to see snow by the evening.

"Heavy snow with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected," Environment Canada said in an online bulletin.

Experts are advising drivers to adjust their habits as the weather starts to change as visibility "may be suddenly reduced" during the storm.

A number of other regions are also included in the advisory.

ROAD CREWS READY

The City of Calgary says it is aware of the changing weather and will be deploying crews ahead of the storm to maintain roads and attend to "trouble spots."

"In preparation, additional staff are being scheduled and contractors are on standby to assist," said Tara Norton-Merrin, communications planner with the City of Calgary's Roads Business Unit.

"Before the snowfall, crews will be applying anti-icing material to trouble spots which include turning lanes/ramps, intersections, and bridge decks."

Norton-Merrin says residents should monitor the weather and consider staying home if roads on Sunday are in poor condition.

"On Sunday morning, roads could be snow-covered and slippery in sections," she said.

The City does not see a need to call a snow route parking ban in response to this storm, Norton-Merrin says, as bus routes are clear to provide "snow-storage capacity."

CALGARIANS ENJOYING FINAL DAY OF WARMER CONDITIONS

It’s the calm before the storm and Calgarians are taking advantage of the final hours outdoors before heaps of snow push them inside.

Hundreds of cars flooded the entrance of WinSport Canada Olympic Park Saturday to enjoy what was described as ‘spring-like’ skiing conditions.

Erin Barrett was amongst the skiers enjoying the day, but she can’t wait for more snow.

“We’ve been skiing the last couple weekends, it’s getting pretty slim out there so we’re excited for a big dump and some nice fresh snow to ski on next week,” she said.

Meanwhile, the lagoon at Bowness Park was also flooded with skaters enjoying the ice before it’s covered in snow.

Marie Brown enjoyed the outing with her daughter.

“It’s been so nice to get outside and enjoy some of the activities, enjoy the fresh weather and be able to skate, it’s just so nice to see families out together and no masks either which is great.”

The mild conditions were also prime for furry friends too.

Scott Sexsmith spent the morning walking his five-year-old pet ferret, CJ.

It’s not everyday you see such a small animal on a leash, but CJ was a fan favourite at Bowness Park amongst families who stopped by to get photos and pet him.

“We’re here because it’s the last day before the snow,” said Sexsmith.

“I bring CJ to the park every chance I get, it means so much to me and to him just to see the joy on his face when we’re out together.”

BOOST FOR BUSINESS

The impending snowfall is good news for business owners like Etienne Leclerc Allard who runs Etz Mow N Plow.

He says his company regularly clears the snow from 90 residential and commercial sites across the city and has been waiting for a much-needed snowfall to keep busy.

“I’m pretty out of shape,” he joked. “So it will be good to get some exercise and get back out there.”

“We’re excited for it and looking forward to keeping everyone safe, it’s good for the industry too in a sense that everyone will be busier, but we never know what to expect.”