Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing, French River, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Espanola and Killarney.

And a winter weather advisory has been issued for Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour and Batchawana Bay.

"Snow continues to affect portions of northeastern Ontario this morning, but should slowly taper off as the morning progresses," Environment Canada said in a news release. "Total snowfall amounts of up to 15 cm are likely in some areas. Travel is expected to be difficult this morning."

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions, the release said. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

And in areas near Sault Ste. Marie, a lake effect snow off Lake Superior is expected to develop this afternoon. Local snowfall amounts of 8-12 cm will be possible by later tonight.

"Westerly winds gusting to 60 km/h may create areas of blowing snow giving reduced visibility," the release said.

The most intense activity is expected late this afternoon and through the evening hours, when snowfall rates of a few centimetres per hour will be possible at times. Very poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow is likely.

"Travel will likely be hazardous due to rapidly accumulating snow and poor visibility," the release said. "Motorists are urged to exercise caution."

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.