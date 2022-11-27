Snowfall warning in effect for Saskatoon: Environment Canada

Saskatoon residents could be hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, according to a snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Sunday afternoon.

A low pressure system sweeping across the prairies will bring snow to much of central Saskatchewan throughout Sunday night and continuing until Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a low of -18 C with the wind chill on Monday, with north winds of 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

The federal weather service advises commuters that visibility could shift quickly throughout the storm. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic.

The snowfall will likely taper off over Monday night and Tuesday morning, Environment Canada says.

Temperatures are forecast to fall as low as -21 C after the storm clears.

The Parkland Ambulance service is advising residents to make sure their vehicles have emergency kits ready for the coming storm and cooler weather.

Kits should include extra blankets, emergency rations, a candle and matches, a towrope, booster cables and a first aid kit.

If your vehicle becomes stuck, stay with it and signal for help, Parkland Ambulance says. Make sure the exhaust pipe is clear of snow, and only use the engine periodically to warm up the vehicle.