Snowfall warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The forecaster expects a significant snowfall, with total accumulation amounts near 15 centimetres.
It’s predicted to arrive early Wednesday morning until late Wednesday night.
A Texas low tracking northeastward is expected to bring snow to the area Wednesday and possibly into early Thursday morning.
Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.
Motorists are asked to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions.
Wednesday: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High plus 1.
Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.
-
'Very close to home': North Stars captain helps lead mental health team initiativeBattlefords North Stars captain Jake Southgate is helping to raise awareness about mental health after losing his brother to suicide.
-
Three men arrested in connection with Saint John murder: policeThree men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin Breau in Saint John.
-
Mental health check-in: crisis calls increase as suicide rates trend downwardWhile groups that support Albertans in crisis say there is a rise in complex contacts from those needing help, the actual rate of death by suicide has been decreasing through the pandemic.
-
Nanaimo woman to stand trial for 2020 murder of boyfriend, interference with dead bodyA young woman from Nanaimo, B.C., who is accused of murdering her partner three years ago has been ordered to stand trial.
-
Just a bit of exercise can improve mental health, scientists, psychologists sayThe World Health Organization recommends that adults between 18 and 64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week, plus muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week.
-
Man pays $10K for fake Rolex, Burnaby RCMP investigating fraudAfter a man paid $10,000 for a fake Rolex, Burnaby Mounties are warning about the perils or purchasing luxury goods through marketplace sites like Craigslist.
-
Calgary restaurants prepare poutine creations ahead of 2-week-long festivalRestaurants across Calgary are preparing to serve unique and mouth-watering poutines for the 11th annual La Poutine Week.
-
Preston MLA Angela Simmonds stepping down in AprilAn MLA who made history as the first African Nova Scotian woman to serve as Deputy Speaker is leaving her post and politics altogether.
-