Snowfall warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster expects a significant snowfall, with total accumulation amounts near 15 centimetres.

It’s predicted to arrive early Wednesday morning until late Wednesday night.

A Texas low tracking northeastward is expected to bring snow to the area Wednesday and possibly into early Thursday morning.

Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Motorists are asked to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High plus 1.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.