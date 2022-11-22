Snowfall warning in effect on major stretch of B.C. highway

With wintery weather forecast to fall across the B.C. Interior, a snowfall warning is in effect for a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway.

The hazard on the horizon for the Hope to Merritt section is low visibility in heavy snow, Environment Canada announced early Tuesday morning.

“Light snow will intensify this morning and persist through today, tapering to light flurries or stopping early Wednesday morning,” the agency said.

Over the course of 24 hours, between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate.

Environment Canada is warning travellers to be prepared to adjust their driving due to changing road conditions.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” said the agency.

The snowfall warning also includes a website with information on adjusting to winter driving behaviour and the rules regarding the use of winter tires and chains.