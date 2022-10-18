Snowfall warning in northern Ontario, Hwy. 11 closed

Parts of northern Ontario are getting an early blast of winter as snow started falling in the region Monday and is continuing Tuesday morning, prompting a snowfall warning and highway closure.

SNOWFALL WARNING

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning Tuesday morning for the communities of Chapleau, 200 kilometres west on Highway 101, and Missinaibi Lake, north of the small town.

Snow is expected to taper off later in the morning and may mix with rain in the afternoon.

The area will see another five centimetres of accumulation during the day and wind gusts between 60 to 70 km/h, which can create blowing snow and reduce visibility, before another round of snowfall begins Tuesday evening.

The winter weather is caused by a slow-moving low-pressure system.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," Environment Canada said.

"Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight."

COLLISIONS AND HIGHWAY CLOSURES

Ontario Provincial Police closed more than 200 kilometres of Highway 11 between Hearst and Blueberry Road in Longlac shortly after 8 p.m. Monday night due to inclement winter weather conditions. No word on when it is expected to reopen.

A collision involving a tractor-trailer in the northbound lane of Highway 11 near Iroquois Falls at Hiway Beach Road has reduced the road to one lane, the Ministry of Transportation said at 7:15 a.m., after being closed completely for a few hours.