Snowfall warning in place for highway into B.C. Interior; up to 25 cm expected

With another storm hitting southwest B.C., drivers travelling between the Interior and Lower Mainland are being warned to prepare for snowy conditions on some mountain passes.

In a warning Tuesday, Environment Canada said the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt could see 15 to 25 centimetres accumulate by Wednesday morning.

"A frontal system is moving through British Columbia. Snow is expected over higher elevations with this system," the warning for Highway 5 said. "Heaviest snowfall is expected tonight."

This is the second snowfall warning the highway has seen in recent days. On Sunday, as much as 15 centimetres was expected to accumulate on that same highway stretch. The warning was lifted by Monday morning, however.

Elsewhere in southwestern B.C., wind warnings or advisories were in place Tuesday morning and a storm has knocked out power for thousands. In Metro Vancouver, gusts were expected to reach 70 km/h Tuesday, according to an advisory from Environment Canada. The Sunshine Coast and parts of Vancouver Island were expected see winds up to 90 km/h. Those warnings were lifted shortly before 10:30 a.m.

SNOW TIRES NEEDED

Drivers travelling on many B.C. highways, including the Coquihalla, are now required to have winter tires or chains on their vehicle. As of Oct. 1, drivers without them may be fined $121 or turned around.

B.C.'s transportation ministry says the fines can be applied regardless of whether there's actually any snow on the ground.

The ministry's website recommends using four matched winter tires and says both the all-season "mud and snow" (M+S) tires and the three-peaked "mountain/snowflake" tires meet the legal winter tire requirements in B.C.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," Environment Canada's warning said.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."