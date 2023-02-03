Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning that heavy snow is likely on the Coquihalla Highway Friday night.

The weather agency says in a snowfall warning for Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt that 15 centimetres of snow are expected to fall by Saturday morning.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the warning reads. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Environment Canada is warning motorists to be prepared to adjust their driving to changing road conditions and to check DriveBC for updates. https://www.drivebc.ca/

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions," the agency said.