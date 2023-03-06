Snowfall warning issued for Courtenay to Campbell River region

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for eastern Vancouver Island.

The weather office says between five and 10 centimetres of new snow will accumulate in communities between Courtenay and Campbell River.

Drivers are warned that slippery roads and poor visibility are likely due to the heavy snow.

"A low pressure centre over the Washington coast is spreading heavy snow to the northern sections of east Vancouver Island near Campbell River," Environment Canada said Monday.

"The snow is expected to ease later this morning."