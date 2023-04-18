iHeartRadio

Snowfall warning issued for eastern Vancouver Island


A view from Campbell River, B.C., on Jan. 7, 2020. (Ron Nicolaye)

A snowfall warning is in effect Tuesday for a section of eastern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says an unstable airmass is expected to dump heavy snow from Courtenay to Campbell River.

"Snowfall amounts near five centimetres can be expected this morning," the weather office said.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

