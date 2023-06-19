Snowfall warning issued for Lake Louise, Highway 93

A snowfall warning was issued Sunday for part of Highway 93 in Banff.

At 10:32 a.m., Environment Canada issued the warning for the area from Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing, and from Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

It forecast a "long period of heavy, wet snow" at higher elevations that could end up being between 20 and 30 centimetres.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to be Sunday night and throughout Monday, with snow falling at elevations between 1600 and 1700 metres.

Snow will continue until Tuesday night.

Visibility is expected to be suddenly reduced during times of heavy snowfall, with roads, walkways and parking lots difficult to navigate.

The weather agency advised motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.