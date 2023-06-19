Snowfall warning issued for Lake Louise, Highway 93
A snowfall warning was issued Sunday for part of Highway 93 in Banff.
At 10:32 a.m., Environment Canada issued the warning for the area from Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing, and from Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.
It forecast a "long period of heavy, wet snow" at higher elevations that could end up being between 20 and 30 centimetres.
The heaviest snowfall is expected to be Sunday night and throughout Monday, with snow falling at elevations between 1600 and 1700 metres.
Snow will continue until Tuesday night.
ECCC has issued a snowfall warning for forecast areas. For location details visit: https://t.co/3dkxbKIoJV (11:33am) #ABRoads #ABStorm #ABParks @JasperNP pic.twitter.com/AvBJOoUYg7— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) June 18, 2023
Visibility is expected to be suddenly reduced during times of heavy snowfall, with roads, walkways and parking lots difficult to navigate.
The weather agency advised motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
-
OC Transpo to begin credit card fare payment testing across systemOC Transpo says it is ready to start testing on a system to allow transit users to tap a credit card or mobile wallet to pay for a fare across the entire system.
-
West Nile Virus prevention program starts across BarrieThe City of Barrie's larviciding program to help control larval mosquitoes starts Monday.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint JohnPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
-
Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threatAll schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
-
WRPS investigate theft report in CambridgeWaterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
-
Officers step in to save turtle at busy Bradford intersectionOfficers in South Simcoe were called to an unusual rescue Monday morning following a call from a concerned motorist.
-
Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shootingA community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launchAt Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
-
Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murderThe judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.