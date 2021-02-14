Here we go again. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of Southwestern Ontario.

This includes Middlesex-London, Elgin, Oxford, Lambton, Huron-Perth and Brant.

Anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall.

A first round of the white stuff is expected to begin overnight or early Monday morning with 5 cm by the afternoon.

A second round of even heavier snow is expected to move in Monday evening into Tuesday morning with an additional 10 to 20 cm expected.

Motorists should use extreme caution while driving.