Snowfall warning issued for London, Ont. region

A special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex has now been upgraded to a snowfall warning, according to Environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada, a snowfall warning was issued for the London region on Tuesday afternoon, being upgraded from a special weather statement. Also included in the warning are Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

“Significant” snowfall is expected with total amounts near 15 cm expected on Wednesday, with higher localized amounts also possible.

The timing of the event is expected early Wednesday morning until late Wednesday night.

Environment Canada warns of reduced visibility in heavy snow and that rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Also covered under the warning are Elgin, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant. Grey-Bruce remains under a special weather statement.

Here's a look at London's forecast for the week

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High plus 2

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Thursday: Flurries. High minus 1.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday: Periods of snow. High minus 4.