Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver

A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, which could see "impactful" snow accumulation Tuesday – nearly two weeks into April.

Environment Canada said B.C.'s South Coast remains under a cold and unstable airmass that could deliver significant snowfall during the morning commute.

"A low pressure system offshore will draw in moisture, resulting in convective flurries similar to Sunday's weather across the Lower Mainland," the weather agency said in a warning Monday afternoon.

"While snow is possible even down to sea level, the higher elevations are more likely to see accumulating snow."

The warning applies to the region’s northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

Environment Canada described the anticipated snowfall as "highly variable but impactful," with nearly five centimetres expected in some places.

Drivers have been urged to prepare for snowy conditions on the roads that could extend the length of their commute.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” Environment Canada warned. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Another snowfall warning has been issued for eastern parts of Vancouver Island, from Courtenay to Campbell River.