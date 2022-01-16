Snowfall warning issued for parts of Simcoe County

Another blast of winter weather is expected to hit parts of Simcoe County on Sunday night.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago on Sunday night moving into Monday morning.

The weather agency forecasts significant snow accumulations up to 15 centimeters by Monday morning with blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

Areas such as Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, and Orr Lake remain under a weather advisory with a total snowfall expected to be between 5-15 centimeters.