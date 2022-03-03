Snowfall warning issued for Saskatoon

Saskatoon could see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday afternoon.

That's according to a snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) early Thursday morning.

The weather system expected to bring the dump of snow has already entered the southwest of the province and will move towards the north and east throughout the day, ECCC says.

The heaviest accumulations of snow are expected to begin tonight, stretching from North Battleford southeastwards through Regina.

While the heaviest accumulation is expected west of the city overnight, the heavy snow will make its way into the city Friday morning and should taper off by afternoon.

ECCC is warning that visibility may be reduced due to heavy snow, and roadways and sidewalks may be difficult to navigate.

In a news release sent Thursday afternoon the City of Saskatoon said city and contractor crews are on standby and will grade the driving lanes along Circle Drive and the busiest roadways during the snowfall.

Once the snow ends and Priority 1 streets have been graded, the crews will focus on Priority 2 and 3 streets.

Sanders will spread de-icing materials on Circle Drive, freeways high traffic streets, bridge decks and intersections overnight, the city said.