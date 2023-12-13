Snowfall warning issued for Sea to Sky Highway
A snowfall warning is in effect for the Sea to Sky Highway as a winter storm looks set to bring as much as 20 centmetres of snow to the area over the next 36 hours.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the warning around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and updated it at 3 p.m., saying "a frontal system crossing the South Coast will bring heavy snow" to the region through midday Friday.
"Mixed rain and snow is forecast to change over to snow later in the evening (Wednesday)," the warning reads.
The weather agency is forecasting total accumulations of up to 15 centimetres for Whistler and up to 20 centimetres for the Sea to Sky Corridor.
"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," ECCC said. "Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."
⚠️❄️ CAUTION #BCHwy99 - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the #SeaToSky corridor from #SquamishBC to #Whistler. 15-20 centimetres are forecast between tonight and midday Friday.— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 13, 2023
