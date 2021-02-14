Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Waterloo Region and parts of Wellington County.

Around 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall from Monday into Tuesday across portions of Southern Ontario.

The agency says the first round of precipitation will begin Sunday night or early Monday morning, see up to five centimetres of snow by the afternoon, and maybe 10 centimetres closer to Lake Erie.

Another round of snow is expected to come Monday night and dump another 10-20 centimetres into Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada warns those in Waterloo Region, Guelph, Erin, and Southern Wellington County that travel conditions may quickly deteriorate over this time period.

The snow is expected to heavily affect visibility as well as the safety conditions of roads, highways, walkways, and parking lots.