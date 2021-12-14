Snowfall warning over for Edmonton and region; 15 cm counted in some areas

After going to bed under a snowfall warning, most Edmontonians woke up to find roughly 10 to 15 centimetres of fluffy, fresh snow on the ground.

There were probably some areas in and around the city with a bit more and some with a bit less, CTV Edmonton's chief meteorologist Josh Classen said, but most of the reports he received were between 10 and 15 centimetres.

"As of 6:30 a.m., Edmonton is down with most of the accumulation. There will probably be a bit more light snow through to mid-morning. However, it won't amount to much from here on out," he said.

As of 3 p.m., 81 collisions had been reported to Edmonton police, four of which had resulted in injuries.

One crash – involving an unmarked police vehicle and a car which appeared to have slid into a traffic light standard – saw the intersection of 101 Street and 106 Avenue closed to east-west traffic for an hour until 11 a.m. No one was hurt, a police spokesperson said, but because one of the vehicles was law enforcement, the major collisions unit was on scene.

A parking ban in Edmonton will start Tuesday at 7 p.m.

EASTERN ALBERTA TO SEE MOST SNOW

Snowfall warnings for the capital region ended around 10:20 a.m.

Classen expected eastern Alberta to measure the most snow, in areas just south of Highway 16 north to Cold Lake and Lac La Biche.

"Much of that area will get closer to 20 centimetres of snow by the time this tapers off late this afternoon and/or this evening."

​If you'd like to send in a picture of your snowfall measurements, email josh.classen@bellmedia.ca or cory.edel@bellmedia.ca. Don't forget to include your location.

Extreme cold warnings were also in effect Tuesday for the northernmost parts of the province.

This story will be updated throughout the day.