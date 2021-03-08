Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall waring for the Regina area.

According to the alert, the area will see between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow. The dump is expected to begin Monday evening and continue into Tuesday afternoon.

Snowfall warnings are in effect through areas of southern Sask today, with snow coming from a low is developing over Montana. Rain looks to start in Regina around 9pm, turning to snow overnight and into tomorrow. Likely to see 10-15 cm of snow. #SaskWX #SKStorm @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/TjEUuXO790

The heavy snowfall is expected to come with a low-pressure system.