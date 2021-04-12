Snowfall warning remains for parts of southern Saskatchewan

Parts of southern Saskatchewan remain under a snowfall warning, according to Environment Canada.

The first pair of low-pressure systems brought snow to the southern part of the province Sunday, bringing in significant precipitation to the northeastern grain belt.

The following areas remain under snowfall warning:

Kamsack - Canora – Preeceville

Mooseomin – Grenfell – Kipling – Wawota

Yorkton - Melville – Esterhazy

Several areas saw rain overnight as temperatures cooled, 15 to 25 cm of heavy snow is expected to set in during the day.

A second system stalling to the east will bring waves of additional snowfall on Monday and Tuesday, Environment Canada says.

During this time, the grain belt will receive an additional 10 cm of snow.

Further snowfall warnings may be expected in other areas of the province.

Environment Canada is asking residents to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate as snow rises.

To see the full list of the affected regions, head to the Environment Canada website.