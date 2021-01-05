Heavy snow is expected along the Sea to Sky Highway Tuesday, a weather statement from Environment Canada is warning.

The forecaster says up to 20 centimetres is expected with heavy amounts falling in the afternoon and evening, especially near Whistler.

"Snow is expected to begin later this morning as a frontal system moves into the region," the warning says. "Periods of heavy snow in the afternoon will continue into the evening before tapering off overnight."

Overnight, warm air could bring a mix of rain and snow to the area.

Meanwhile, Metro Vancouver is under rain and wind advisories.

Environment Canada's warnings say winds could reach 70 km/h in the afternoon, possibly causing damage to buildings. As well, rainfall amounts up to 60 millimetres are expected by the late evening.

That extreme weather system prompted BC Ferries to cancel dozens of sailings Tuesday.