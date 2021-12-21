Snowfall warnings, advisories issued for areas across northeastern Ontario

Heavy snowfall is coming for most communities in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Tuesday.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Blind River, Thessalon, Espanola and Killarney. Snow is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and persist into early Wednesday morning.

"Snowfall accumulations near 15 cm by Wednesday morning," Environment Canada said. "Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow."

A low pressure system will track across the Great Lakes this afternoon and tonight.

"A general 8-14 cm is expected, however, locally higher amounts near 15 cm are possible along a corridor extending from Blind River to Espanola," the warning said.

A snowfall advisory is in effect for most other areas, including Greater Sudbury, Manitoulin Island, areas around North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie, French River, Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Gogama and Foleyet.

Up to 14 cm could fall in these areas, beginning today and lasting until Wednesday afternoon.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly," Environment Canada said.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."