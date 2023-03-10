Snowfall warnings blanket southern Alberta, fog advisory in place for Calgary
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued warnings ahead of a blast of wintry weather that's set to arrive in southern Alberta Friday morning.
Upward of 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in some sections of the province, before it tapers off overnight.
As of 7 a.m., snowfall warnings were in place for the following regions:
- Okotoks – High River – Claresholm;
- Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan;
- Hanna – Coronation – Oyen;
- Lethbridge – Taber – Milk River;
- Medicine Hat – Bow Island – Suffield;
- Cardston – Fort Macleod –Magrath; and,
- Crowsnest Pass – Pincher Creek – Waterton Lakes National Park.
Fog advisories were issued for Calgary, as well as the Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds – Sundre and Okotoks – High River - Claresholm regions, Friday morning. Visibility was extremely limited, approaching zero visibility, in these areas.
Motorists were encouraged to drive to the conditions during heavy fog and snowstorms by maintaining a safe following distance and ensuring their lights were on.
For the latest on weather warnings in the province visit ECCC Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.
-
Ducks play spoiler in beating frustrated Flames 3-1Max Comtois had a goal and assist and John Gibson made 34 stops as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.
-
Shots fired, one person stabbed at Etobicoke banquet hallToronto police are investigating an incident at a banquet hall in Etobicoke on Friday evening that left one person critically injured.
-
Local drummer excited to sit behind the kit at 2023 Juno AwardsA local musician is coming off a world tour and heading straight to the stage in his hometown.
-
‘You appreciate every moment’: Curling fans reflect on pandemic anniversaryIt’s an anniversary no-one is celebrating, but is hard to ignore. Saturday, March 11, marks three years since the global COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
-
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegationsSupreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
-
Police plan 24-7 virtual self-serve crime reporting over in-person reportingLike a self-serve checkout at the grocery store, Winnipeggers will be able to report crime in a similar way.
-
Hanover officer charged after use-of-force investigationAn officer with the Hanover Police Service has been charged after an investigation into the use of force on a person in custody.
-
Asbestos worries shut down B.C. high school days before March breakAbout 2,000 students in B.C. got an early start to spring break after concerns over asbestos shut down one of the largest schools in the province on Thursday.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Barrie sends three to hospitalBarrie police say a three-vehicle collision sent multiple people to hospital Friday evening.