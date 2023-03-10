Snowfall warnings blanket southern Alberta, fog advisory in place for Calgary

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued warnings ahead of a blast of wintry weather that's set to arrive in southern Alberta Friday morning.

Upward of 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in some sections of the province, before it tapers off overnight.

As of 7 a.m., snowfall warnings were in place for the following regions:

Okotoks – High River – Claresholm;

Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan;

Hanna – Coronation – Oyen;

Lethbridge – Taber – Milk River;

Medicine Hat – Bow Island – Suffield;

Cardston – Fort Macleod –Magrath; and,

Crowsnest Pass – Pincher Creek – Waterton Lakes National Park.

Fog advisories were issued for Calgary, as well as the Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds – Sundre and Okotoks – High River - Claresholm regions, Friday morning. Visibility was extremely limited, approaching zero visibility, in these areas.

Motorists were encouraged to drive to the conditions during heavy fog and snowstorms by maintaining a safe following distance and ensuring their lights were on.

For the latest on weather warnings in the province visit ECCC Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.