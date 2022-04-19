Snowfall warnings end for Calgary and area, snow hinders travel in-and-around city

A snowfall warning was issued for Calgary by Environment Canada Tuesday afternoon, as the city was walloped by significantly more snow than originally forecast.

According to police, there were 151 crashes reported in the city between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada's website predicted "heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 15 to 25 cm continues tonight," adding that "visibility could be reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow."

The warning added that the storm's severity depended on where you live in Calgary.

"The City of Calgary is a bit split weather-wise," it said. "The north side of the city has seen significant snowfall with nine cm reported at the Calgary International Airport. The south side of the city is seeing flurries with no accumulations."

Environment Canada predicted snowfall will taper off late Wednesday morning.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."

The city's Twitter feed reported a number of incidents Tuesday evening as heavy snowfall continued to blanket parts of the city.

UPDATE: Traffic incident on NB Stoney Tr approaching Nose Hill Dr NW, blocking the left lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/dlcJTCSK1W

Police closed down Shaganappi Trail at Country Hills Blvd in northwest Calgary for over two and a half hours Tuesday afternoon due to multiple collisions and adverse weather conditions.

With files from Jordan Kanygin

ALERT: Traffic incident on SB 36 St at McKnight Bv NE, blocking the SB exit ramp. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/72VCHGL33N