Snowfall warnings expanded in southern Alberta as 15 cm expected along U.S. border

As a blast of wintry weather continues to pummel the mountain parks in the southwest corner of the province, additional weather warnings are now in effect as the storm progresses eastward.

Environment Canada issued additional snowfall warnings for southern Alberta early Thursday morning. The affected regions now include:

Snowfall warnings, originally issued Wednesday, remain in effect for:

Environment Canada says heavy, wet snow is expected to fall throughout Thursday and taper off Friday morning.

The southeast corner will see a massive dump of snow with upward of 30 centimetres slated to fall near Cypress Hills. The agency forecasts 10 to 15 centimetres of snow will fall along the U.S. border.

The heft of the snow is capable of breaking tree branches if it accumulates.

Motorists should expect to face poor visibility and road conditions.

For updated weather warning information, visit Environment Canada: Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.

For the latest road conditions, visit 511 Alberta.