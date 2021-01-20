The northeast shores of Lake Superior are getting blasted with up to 20 cm of snow over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warning Wednesday morning for the communities of Marathon to Searchmont, which could see between 15 and 20 cm of snow by Thursday morning.

"Lake enhanced snow will develop along the northern shore of Lake Superior (Wednesday) morning and spread to the eastern shore in the afternoon," Canada's weather service. "This snow combined with moderate winds could result in blowing snow, reducing visibilities considerably."

The likelihood of quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions due to the storm, travelling on Highway 17 and Highway 11 south of Beardmore could become hazardous.

Environment Canada said the Nipigon – Rossport area could see 10 to 15 cm of snow by Thursday morning.