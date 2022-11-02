iHeartRadio

Snowfall warnings in effect in southeastern B.C.


This image from DriveBC's camera at the Kootenay Pass shows conditions on Nov. 2, 2022.

Environment Canada is warning of heavy snow today in southeastern British Columbia.

A snowfall alert says up to 10 centimetres of the white stuff will fall in East Kootenay and up to 20 centimetres is expected in Elk Valley.

The snow should taper off to flurries this afternoon.

The federal agency says people in the region should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, as well as sudden loss of visibility. 

12