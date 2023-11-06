Snowfall warnings in northern Ontario, 15 cm expected

Heavy snowfall is expected in parts of northern Ontario on Monday, triggering weather alerts by Environment Canada.

SNOWFALL WARNINGS

A band of wintery weather is moving through the Highway 11 corridor from the Matheson area west to just past Sioux Lookout, including Timmins, Foleyet and Hornepayne.

The following communities are under a snowfall warning for Nov. 6 with an expected 15 cm by the evening:

Armstrong

Auden

Beardmore

Black Sturgeon Lake

Cochrane

Gull Bay

Hearst

Jellicoe

Kapuskasing

Macdiarmid

Savant Lake

Sioux Lookout

Timmins

Wabakimi Park

"Snow, heavy at times, will taper to periods of light snow or flurries (Monday night). Snow may also become mixed with or transition to ice pellets or freezing rain this afternoon near Highway 11," the snowfall warning said.

"Areas south of Timmins will likely see a transition to rain this afternoon before a change back to periods of light snow this evening."

The heavy snow is expected to end Monday night.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada said.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENTS

Further south of the Highway 11 corridor, snowfall amounts between five and 15 cm are expected with a mix of rain.

Heavy snow in the following communities will turn to rain as temperatures rise Monday morning to above-freezing:

Chapleau

Dubreuilville

Gogama

Kirkland Lake

Temagami

Temiskaming Shores

White River

"The snow may become mixed with or change to freezing rain early this morning before the transition to rain. Periods of rain can be expected through this evening before a transition back to periods of light snow (Monday night)," the weather statement said.

"Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 15 cm are expected. There remains some uncertainty and thus persons are advised to monitor future forecasts for further details."

